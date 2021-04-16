Dow transports set to eke out the longest weekly win streak in 32 years

Breaking News
Market Watch

The Dow Jones Transportation Average was rising 0.1% in afternoon trading Friday, and looks set to eke out the longest weekly gain since the late-1980s. The Dow transports has edged up 0.2% this week, which would mark the 11th-straight weekly gain. That would be the longest such streak since the 11-week stretch that ended Feb. 3, 1989. The index has run up 23.6% during its weekly win streak. In comparison, its sister index the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.2% this week and was headed toward a fourth-straight weekly gain, and ninth gain in the past 11 weeks, and has advanced 14.1% over the past 11 weeks. Both Dow sister indexes are set to close at weekly records, which is a bullish sign for the broader stock market. One of the six basic tenets of the century-old Dow Theory of market analysis, according to the CMT Association, is that no important bull or bear market signal could take place unless both averages gave the same signal. The idea is, the indexes have a symbiotic relationship, since transports take what the industrials make; if the companies in one of the indexes isn’t performing, there’s a good chance companies in the other won’t either.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

