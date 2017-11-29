Dow transports surge back above 10,000, head for best 2-day rally in 1 1/2 years

The Dow Jones Transportation Average surged back above the 10,000 level Wednesday, as it approached its Oct. 12 record close, with all 20 components trading higher, led by airline stocks. The Dow transports shot up 260 points, or 2.7%, after running up 159 points, or 1.7% on Tuesday. The two-day gain of 4.4% would be the biggest since it climbed 4.5% in the two days ending June 29. The biggest gainer was JetBlue Airways Corp.’s stock , which hiked up 5.7% to a 3 1/2-month high, followed by shares of Southwest Airlines Co. , which rallied 5.6%. The Dow transports were just 0.2% away from the 10,038.13 record close. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 53 points, on track for a record close.

