Dow tumbles to kick off Friday trade and is on the verge of losing grip on 25,000 as stocks head for worst week since 2008

U.S. stocks opened lower Friday, a day after the Dow suffered a nearly 1,200-point skid and major benchmarks fell into correction territory, as investor fears heightened over the degree of damage the fast-spreading COVID-19 virus may wreak on the global economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell nearly 800 points, or 3%, at the open to reach 25,018, with the index on the verge of losing its grip on a key psychological level of 25,000. The blue-chip gauge has shed nearly 4,000 points this week alone. The S&P 500 index was down 1.9% at 2,920, while the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 2.3% to 8,317. All three benchmarks are headed for their worst weekly declines since the 2008 financial crisis, with those benchmarks having falling Thursday into correction, usually defined as a drop of at least 10%, but not more than 20%, from a recent peak. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story