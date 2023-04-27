U.S. stocks rallied sharply Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the surge after upbeat results from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. META. Analysts said earnings optimism was trumping economic worries and other concerns after a weaker-than-expected first-quarter gross domestic product reading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA was up 552 points, or 1.7%, while the S&P 500 SPX jumped 2% and the Nasdaq COMP surged 2.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: The debt ceiling nightmare could be a bond and gold buyer’s dream - April 27, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil ends higher after erasing rally scored after OPEC+ rate cuts - April 27, 2023
- Earnings Results: FIS stock on track for biggest post-earnings gain in more than 3 years - April 27, 2023