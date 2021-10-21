Dow’s stock gains as profit and revenue rise above forecasts, as local price jump

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News

Shares of Dow Inc. edged up 0.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the chemicals and specialty materials company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above Wall Street forecasts, amid big jumps in local prices due to tight supply and demand dynamics. The company swung to net income of $1.68 billion, or $2.23 a share, from a loss of $25 million, or 4 cents a share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $2.75 from 50 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.56. Sales surged 52.8% to $14.84 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $14.33 billion. Packaging and specialty plastics sales grew 69.5% to $7.74 billion to beat the FactSet consensus of $7.25 billion, as local price increased 63%; industrial intermediates and infrastructure sales rose 46.5% to $4.48 billion vs. expectations of $4.40 billion, as local price increased 49%; performance materials and coatings sales rose 26.2% to $2.53 billion to top expectations of $2.49 billion, as local price increased 23%. “e continue to see robust end-market demand that is expected to extend into 2022, coupled with near-term logistics constraints and low inventory levels across our value chains,” said Chief Executive Jim Fitterling. The stock has gained 7.9% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 16.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

