Doximity Inc. DOCS shares fell in the extended session Tuesday after the physician cloud-software company topped most of Wall Street’s expectations except for the current quarter’s revenue forecast. Doximity shares dropped as much as 7% after hours, following a 0.8% decline to close the regular session at $33.87. The company reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $30.7 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $36.7 million, or 17 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were 20 cents a share, compared with 21 cents a share a year ago. Revenue rose to $111 million from $93.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of 20 cents a share on revenue of $110.1 million. For the first quarter, Doximity forecast revenue of $106.5 million to $107.5 million, and $500 million to $506 million for the year. Analysts had estimated $111.8 million for the quarter, and $501.8 million for the year.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

