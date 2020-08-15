Dr. Fauci asks people NOT to politicize coroanvirus: ‘We’ve been through a Depression, we’ve been through a World War. We pulled together through 9/11’

The infectious-disease expert said that aiming for 100% herd immunity, instead of maintaining safety procedures and waiting for a vaccine in early 2021, would have dire consequences.
