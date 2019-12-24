DraftKings — a fantasy sports and online gambling company — is going public

Online gambling company DraftKings Inc. said Monday it will become a listed company via an acquisition by blank-check company Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and SBTech, a provider of gaming technologies.
