DraftKings stock tumbled after its Friday earnings report as the company saw widening losses and cost increases
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Futures Movers: Oil prices suffer first weekly loss of the year as hopes for Iran deal outweigh Ukraine worries - February 18, 2022
- : ‘She is his light’: Friends and relatives of crypto couple paint picture of deep love and strong family ties in plea for bail - February 18, 2022
- : DraftKings CEO says California sports betting revenue could help address homelessness and mental health - February 18, 2022