DraftKings Inc. shares soared in late trading Thursday, after the company crushed revenue expectations and executives increased their targets for the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Icahn Enterprises rallies 10% as company to pay out $2 a unit, says it does not have a liquidity problem - May 4, 2023
- Loneliness is an ‘epidemic’ that costs billions, surgeon general says - May 4, 2023
- : Loneliness is an ‘epidemic’ that costs billions and leads to bad health outcomes and even death - May 4, 2023