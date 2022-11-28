Shares of DraftKings Inc. dropped 5.9% in premarket trading Monday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff turned bearish on the online sports betting and fantasy sports company, saying he sees a “longer runway and more risk” to achieving online-sports-betting (OSB) profitability than peers. Greff cut his rating to underweight, after being at neutral for at least the past two years, but kept his stock price target at $12, which implies about 21% downside from Friday’s closing price of $15.14. Greff also downgraded PENN Entertainment Inc. , to neutral from overweight, as he believes the stock has less upside potential than Las Vegas casino operator peers. PENN’s stock fell 2.9% in premarket trading, with Greff’s $39 price target implying 11.5% upside to Friday’s closing price of $34.98. DraftKings stock has plunged 44.9% year to date through Friday and PENN shares have tumbled 32.5%, while the S&P 500 has declined 15.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

