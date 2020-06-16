DraftKings to sell stock after more than doubling since debut

DraftKings Inc. plans to sell 33 million shares as its stock price has more than doubled since the company went public in April. The sports-gambling company went public through a special-acquisition company, or SPAC, in late April, and ended its first day of trading at $19.35; shares closed Tuesday at $40.57. The stock fell more than 6% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the company announced the intent to sell 33 million fresh shares into the marketplace. DraftKings will receive the proceeds from the sale of 14 million shares, while current investors will provide the other 19 million shares and provide underwriters up to an additional 5 million shares for overallotments. Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse are handling the stock sale.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

