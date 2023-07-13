Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI stock is up 9.9% in premarket trade on Thursday after the Reno, Nev., company said it received formal notice of allowance for a new U.S. patent for the design of its GC3 12V 270Ah LiFePO4 deep-cycle battery pack. “The design steps outside the traditional lead acid forms, enabling custom installations to have more flexible solutions, and increased energy density,” the company said. The patented design of the battery offers a case and shape that has the potential to change battery use for off-grid properties, auto trailers, RVs and more, the company said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

