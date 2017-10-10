Dropbox signs huge lease for San Francisco expansion: report

Data-sharing service Dropbox Inc. will have a new office building all to itself after signing the largest lease in San Francisco history, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Tuesday. Dropbox will lease all 736,000 square feet in a new building under construction in the city’s Mission Bay neighborhood, the Chronicle reported. The new office space will be about four times bigger than Dropox’s current San Francisco headquarters, possibly signalling a sizable boost to its workforce, which currently has 1,500 employees. Dropbox has been valued at around $10 billion, and rumors of a massive IPO have been percolating for years. In June, Reuters reported Dropbox was seeking underwriters for an IPO planned for later this year. The company is expected to start moving into its new building in late 2018.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story