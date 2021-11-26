Drug maker stocks rise but travel stock sink on new COVID-19 variant

Shares of airlines fell and drug makers rose in premarket trades on Friday as investors reacted to fresh travel bans related to a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1.529 identified in South Africa. The British government has banned flights from South Africa and five other southern African countries. The World Health The World Health Organization’s technical working group is meeting Friday to discuss the variant. Pfizer advanced by 5.8%,

Moderna gained 8.7%, Southwest Airlines dropped 7%,

American Airlines stock slumped 7%; Expedia fell 6.8% and United Airlines dropped 7.6%. Delta Air Lines lost 7.8%,

Norwegian Cruise gave up 9.6% and Royal Caribbean shares slid 10%.

