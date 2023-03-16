Shares of Designer Brands Inc. DBI, which is the parent of the DSW shoe store chain, dropped 4.2% toward a two-year low in premarket trading Thursday, after the footwear designer, producer and seller reported a surprise fiscal fourth-quarter profit, but revenue that fell well short of expectations. Net income for the quarter to Jan. 28 jumped to $45.1 million, or 66 cents a share, from $14.4 million, or 19 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, such as changes in valuation of deferred tax assets, adjusted earnings per share of 7 cents beat the FactSet consensus of a per-share loss of 2 cents. Revenue fell 7.5% to $760.5 million, below the FactSet consensus of $791.8 million, as same-store sales dropped 5.5% versus expectations for a 3.7% decline. The stock has tumbled 15.2% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 1.0%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story