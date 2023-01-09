Duck Creek Technologies stock rose 39% in premarket trades Monday after the property and casualty insurance software and services provider agreed to be taken private by Vista Equity Partners for $19 a share in a deal valued at $2.6 billion. The price of $19 a share is a 46% premium to Duck Creek’s closing stock level on Friday. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year. Monti Saroya, senior managing director and co-head of Vista’s flagship fund led the deal, along with Jeff Wilson, managing director at Vista. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

