Duke Energy won’t disconnect service for non-payment, but will keep reading meters for later payment

Duke Energy Corp. announced Sunday measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes not disconnecting service for non-payment, “to give customers experiencing financial hardships extra time to make payments.” The electric utility and natural gas delivery company said, however, that it will continue to read meters and send bills, an encourages customers to “pay what they can” so they can avoid “building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.” The company said its technicians will continue to respond to power outages and will continue to complete service orders, but not urgent or time-sensitive services that require in-person customer contact with a Duke employee will be rescheduled. Duke Energy’s stock has dropped 15.3% over the past month through Friday, while the Dow Jones Utility Average has shed 20.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has lost 21.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story