Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s WBD blockbuster sequel, “Dune: Part Two” from director Denis Villeneuve, has been pushed to a theatrical release date of March 15, 2024, from Nov. 3 because of the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes in Hollywood. The film, based on the Frank Herbert novel, will also play Imax on its new date. Warner Bros is keeping December release dates for “Wonka” (Dec. 15), “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” (Dec. 20), and “The Color Purple” (Dec. 25).Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

