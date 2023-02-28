Duolingo Inc. DUOL stock climbed about 7% in extended trading Tuesday, after rising 2% in the regular session to close at $90.79, after the company’s results and outlook beat Wall Street expectations. The language-learning app company reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $13.9 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a loss of $17.5 million, or 46 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $103.8 million from $73 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast an adjusted loss of 35 cents a share on revenue of $99.9 million. The company did not provide adjusted earnings. Duolingo expects first-quarter revenue of $111 million to $114 million, while analysts had forecast a net loss of 37 cents a share on revenue of $106 million.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

