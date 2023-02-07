DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock DD slid 1.6% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the chemicals giant topped estimates for the fourth quarter, but offered guidance that fell short of estimates. The company had net income of $105 million, or 20 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $167 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 89 cents, ahead of the 78 cent FactSet consensus. Sales fell 4% to $3.104 billion, also ahead of the $3.103 billion FactSet consensus. “In the face of weak conditions in certain end-markets, namely electronics and construction, we delivered revenue and operating EBITDA results in line with our expectations,” Chief Executive Ed Breen said in a statement. The company is now expecting first-quarter adjusted EPS of 80 cents and sales of $2.9 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of 88 cents and sales of $3.1 billion. For the full year, it expects adjusted EPS of $3.50 to $4.00 and sales of $12.3 billion to $12.9 billion. The FactSet consensus is for EPS of $3.87 and sales of $12.9 billion. The stock has fallen 4% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

