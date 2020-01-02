Durect’s stock tumbles after failed psoriasis trial

Shares of Durect Corp. tumbled 34% on Thursday morning after the biopharmaceutical company said it would stop development of DUR-928 as a treatment for psoriasis. Durect said that a mid-stage clinical trial for patients with mild to moderate plaque psoriasis found that the investigational therapy did not benefit patients more than the placebo. The company plans to continue developing DUR-928 as a treatment for alcoholic hepatitis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, which is commonly referred to as NASH. Durect’s stock has gained 111% over the last three months, while the S&P 500 is up 8% over the last quarter.

