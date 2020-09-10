Dutch central bank chief: Has more confidence in economic projections

The president of the Dutch central bank, Klaus Knot, said in Eurofi magazine of having more confidence in the European Central Bank economic projections. “Recently, forward-looking confidence indicators look robust, while high frequency data suggest that mobility is recovering. These developments solidify the confidence in our baseline projection with a more favorable balance-of-risks. However, even if no further setbacks materialize economic activity will only approach pre-corona levels at the end of 2022. It is therefore clear that ample policy support to the economy will remain important also during the recovery phase,” he said. It’s unclear if the magazine was intended to be published on the day of the ECB meeting. Knot also wrote that “in the medium to longer-run negative supply effects may very well gain relevance as businesses adjust their production processes to the new environment. Since the latter would be associated with upward price pressures, this impacts on the intensity with which monetary policy can continue to support the economy.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

