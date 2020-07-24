Dutch drug company CureVac files for IPO with plans to list on Nasdaq

CureVac B.V., a Dutch biopharmaceutical company, filed for an initial public offering on Friday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker “NVAC.” BofA Securities, Jefferies, Credit Suisse and Kempen & Co. are underwriting the deal. Proceeds will be used to fund clinical research, R&D, to expand manufacturing facilities and for general corporate purposes. “We are a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid that has the potential to improve the lives of people,” the company says in its prospectus. “Our vision is to revolutionize medicine and open new avenues for developing therapies by enabling the body to make its own drugs.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

