E-commerce ETFs rally sharply as bricks-and-mortar underwhelms

E-commerce focused exchange-traded funds jumped Tuesday as a fresh round of updates from big retailers confirmed more consumer activity was moving online. The ProShares Online Retail ETF rose nearly 2% midday, while the Amplify Online Retail ETF and Global X’s E-Commerce ETF were both up 1.3%. The ProShares fund, which was enjoying its biggest daily move in about three weeks, has as its biggest holding shares of Amazon.com Inc. , while EBIZ has its biggest position in Shopify Inc and IBUY’s biggest holding is Revolve Group Inc. . On Tuesday morning, Walmart Inc. said U.S. same-store sales rose 10%, but online commerce surged 74% as Americans hunker down at home to wait out the coronavirus pandemic. Separately, Pier 1 Imports Inc said it would file for bankruptcy protection. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

