E.L.F. Beauty jumps into NFTs with three bestselling items

E.L.F. Beauty Inc. will offer NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for three bestsellers starting on Friday at 11 a.m. PDT. The Poreless Putty Primer, 16HR Camo Concealer and Ride or Die Lip Balm are going to be gold-dipped and put up for digital sale under the banner of “Crypto Cosmetics.” E.L.F. Beauty, which has successfully launched unexpected partnerships and digital campaigns in the past, has enlisted help from a number of influencers to promote the campaign. And Bitski will offer the NFTs, which have the same price as the actual items, between $5 and $9 each. E.L.F. is working with Bitski to offset the carbon footprint of creating the NFTs. E.L.F. Beauty stock is up 9.1% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 12.2% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

