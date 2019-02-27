E-sports company Super League Gaming shares slide 23% in trading debut

Shares of e-sports community and content platform Super League Gaming Inc. fell 22.7% in their trading debut Tuesday, after the company priced its initial public offering at $11 a share, the midpoint of its range. The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company sold 2.27 million shares to raise $24.9 million. Proceeds of the deal will be sued for working capital and general corporate purposes, including marketing and sales, product development and capex. Northland Securities, Inc. and Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC were joint book-running managers on the deal, with National Securities Corporation acting as co-manager.

