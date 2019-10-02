Shares of discount brokerages plunged Tuesday, after Charles Schwab Corp. said it’s planning to drop commissions on U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds and options, effective Oct. 7.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Companies are too slow with shift to carbon neutral, say investors with $35 trillion at stake - October 2, 2019
- The Margin: This realtor’s home listing blew up on Zillow, and you’ll ‘Scream’ when you see why - October 2, 2019
- E-Trade, Ameritrade, Interactive Brokers slammed as Schwab drops trading commissions - October 2, 2019