The videogaming industry’s big summer show, E3 2023, has been canceled this year, according a report from IGN, an entertainment-media website. The show, scheduled to run June 13-16, was scheduled to return to Los Angeles for the first time since 2019 but was called off after Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Nintendo Co. JP:7974, and Ubisoft Entertainment FR:UBI said they wouldn’t be participating. E3 organizers sent emails to exhibitors informing them the show is off, sources told IGN. The email reportedly said this year’s edition “simply did not garner the sustained interest necessary to execute it in a way that would showcase the size, strength, and impact of our industry.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

