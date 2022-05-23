Earnings Outlook: Alibaba earnings preview: COVID-19 lockdowns could ‘amplify’ challenges

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is still in a tough spot as it approaches its Thursday morning earnings report, despite signs of easing regulatory pressures on Chinese internet companies.
