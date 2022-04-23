Earnings Outlook: Apple gave investors more than $100 billion last year — how much more is coming?

Apple’s earnings report will reveal how the consumer-electronics giant is managing supply-chain and macroeconomic pressures, but more important for Wall Street will be the annual update on its capital-return plans.
