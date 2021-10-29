Avis Budget Group Inc. could crush third-quarter earnings expectations but the stock could still sell off, just like what happened last quarter, as the view “this is as good as it gets” for some on Wall Street seems “logical,” according to Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Starbucks is investing big in labor, which is putting pressure on margins and driving down shares but getting analyst support - October 29, 2021
- Earnings Outlook: Avis Budget’s earnings report could be ‘as good as it gets,’ and stock could still fall - October 29, 2021
- Natural-gas futures fall sharply for the session; U.S. oil prices post first weekly loss in 10 weeks - October 29, 2021