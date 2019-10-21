Earnings Outlook: Boeing faces a 46% drop in quarterly profit

Nearly a year after the deadly Lion Air Flight 610 crash, Boeing Co. faces an on-year 40% decline in profit and 22% drop in revenue for its third quarter. The company reports quarterly earnings before the bell Wednesday.
