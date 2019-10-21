Earnings Outlook: EBay earnings: A ‘waiting game’ with strategic review still underway

EBay Inc.’s Wednesday afternoon earnings report comes at a pivotal time, following the resignation last month of the e-commerce company’s chief executive and an ongoing strategic review into the potential sale of business units.
