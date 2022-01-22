Earnings Outlook: GE earnings: Wall Street analysts have lowered the beat bar, but investor expectations are now ‘slightly elevated’

General Electric Co. investors should expect a “particularly noisy” earnings report for the industrial conglomerate’s fourth quarter, which will be the first since the company said it was breaking up, and said it would start reporting results on a consolidated basis.
