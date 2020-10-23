Shares of General Electric Co. surged to the highest price seen in four months before pulling back, as Wall Street has gotten a little more optimistic on the outlook ahead of the industrial conglomerate’s earnings report.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: GE stock is on a tear ahead of earnings, as analysts tout it as a COVID-19 vaccine play - October 23, 2020
- The Ratings Game: Boston Beer’s third quarter got a boost from Truly hard seltzer but analysts warn of slowing growth - October 23, 2020
- Key Words: Seth Meyers calls Trump’s leaked ‘60 Minutes’ interview ‘embarrassing’ and ‘cringe-inducing’ - October 23, 2020