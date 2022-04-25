Earnings Outlook: GE’s stock slips as investors brace for more volatile trading after earnings

Shares of General Electric Co. slipped Monday, but pared a sharp loss earlier in the session, a day before the industrial conglomerate is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings report.
