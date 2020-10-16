Earnings Outlook: IBM earnings: Chief executive’s first big move will be more scrutinized than the numbers

International Business Machines Corp.’s recently announced plan to spin off its datacenter outsourcing business and anything it can add to that will likely eclipse anything the company can say about earnings when it reports.
