Intel Corp. is looking to hand in its second quarter of revenue growth in a row after sales stalled at the beginning of 2019 as data-center sales growth seeks to offset declines in the chip maker’s largest segment.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Cannabis Watch: There’s still something strange in marijuana-producer Hexo’s financial statements - January 17, 2020
- NewsWatch: Man who made a killing during financial crisis says that, at some point, the stock market will slow down — but, till then, ‘I love riding a horse that’s running’ - January 17, 2020
- Earnings Outlook: Intel earnings: How Intel figures in data-center recovery is key - January 17, 2020