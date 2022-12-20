Micron Technology Inc. shares have fallen more than 45% this year, but the memory-chip specialist is not out of the woods yet as demand continues to be weak.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Micron earnings: Memory-chip slowdown appears to be far from over - December 20, 2022
- Bond Report: 10- and 30-year Treasury yields reach almost three-week highs after Bank of Japan’s surprise shift - December 20, 2022
- Economic Report: Inflation appears to be slowing, but the Fed isn’t turning down the heat - December 20, 2022