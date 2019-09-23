Earnings Outlook: Micron stock run faces test with depth of second-half memory chip recovery

Micron Technology Inc.’s big stock run over the past quarter faces a test on how much the memory chip market has actually improved when the chip maker reports end-of-the-fiscal year earnings this week.
