When Nike Inc. reports fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday, Wall Street will be trying to gauge the impact of the strong dollar, and demand trends in China.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Nike earnings preview: Why analysts are trimming profit forecasts - September 23, 2022
- Earnings Outlook: Micron forecast expected to shed light on how two years of unprecedented supply problems may resolve - September 23, 2022
- Key Words: Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel accuses Fed of making one of the biggest policy mistakes in its 110-year history - September 23, 2022