Earnings Outlook: P&G earnings: Tide Pod challenge and boosting U.S. business will be addressed

Procter & Gamble will likely address issues with the Tide Pod challenge, which has teens eating Tide detergent, and growing the U.S. business.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Live blog: Senate voting to reopen federal government - January 22, 2018
- Earnings Outlook: 3M earnings: Post-it maker may be losing a nice tailwind from the GE unwind - January 22, 2018
- The New York Post: A CIA analyst on maternity leave wrote a novel about a housewife who becomes a Russian spy - January 22, 2018