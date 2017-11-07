Earnings Outlook: Roku earnings: After IPO, these are the numbers to watch

As Roku Inc. made its debut on Nasdaq in September, investors learned that executives believe the company’s success lies in its video streaming operating system—not the streaming gadgets the company is known for.
