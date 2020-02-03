The resurgence of Snap Inc. last year was a testament to robust growth in advertising sales and users, vaulting its shares 166%. Expect the latest snapshot of its dramatic business comeback when it reports fourth-quarter results after markets close Tuesday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Earnings Outlook: Snap earnings preview: Momentum is still on its side because of ad growth - February 3, 2020
- Wake up and smell the IPO. Peet’s Coffee owner edges closer to listing - February 3, 2020
- Outside the Box: 9 things companies should be doing to avoid creating a toxic workplace - February 3, 2020