The four Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA components that reported earnings Tuesday are accounting for more than a third of the Dow’s projected declines ahead of the open. Among Dow components that reported, shares of 3M Co. MMM shed 4.9% to lead the decliners, with the implied price decline representing about a 38-point reduction in the Dow’s price. Verizon Communications Inc.’s stock VZ followed with a 2.2% drop, and a 6-point cut in the Dow’s price. Shares of Johnson & JohnsonJNJ dropped 1.1%, and was taking 12 points off the Dow, while Travelers Companies Inc. shares TRV slipped 0.1% to trim 2 points off the Dow. In total, the earning reporters were shaving about 58 points off the Dow, while Dow futuresYM00 fell 150 points, or 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

