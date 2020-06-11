Adobe Inc. shares rises in the extended session Thursday after the software company’s earnings and contract revenue top Wall Street estimates even as its outlook was slightly below the consensus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow plunges 7%, marks worst day since March as Fed’s grim outlook and rising cases of coronavirus unsettle bulls - June 11, 2020
- Earnings Results: Adobe stock rises as subscription revenue tops Street view - June 11, 2020
- Key Words: Trump campaign to media: Stop ‘depriving voters’ and show more Joe Biden - June 11, 2020