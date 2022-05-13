Earnings Results: Affirm stock soars 34% after earnings ‘put to bed some persistent bear themes’

Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. surged in after-hours trading Thursday after the buy-now pay-later company delivered a revenue beat and sought to reassure investors about its positioning in a downturn.
