Amazon reported its least profitable holiday quarter since 2014 and biggest annual loss on record Thursday, along with a forecast miss.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Apple offers breadcrumbs for a forecast, but is that enough to reassure Wall Street? - February 2, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Meta stock enjoys its best day since 2013 amid ‘meteoric’ shift - February 2, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: China’s Caixin services PMI bounces back in January - February 2, 2023