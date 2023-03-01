AMC reported a loss for a 14th consecutive quarter and fourth consecutive year Tuesday, but shares still gained in after-hours trading.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Dollar Tree stock moves lower after earnings forecast comes in light - March 1, 2023
- : Abercrombie & Fitch stock reverses higher after profit misses expectations but sales and full-year guidance were upbeat - March 1, 2023
- The Margin: Drivers are killing 19 pedestrians on average in the U.S. every day, new report warns - March 1, 2023